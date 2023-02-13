The managing director of a chain of pawnbrokers says business has increased in his stores by 50% because of the cost of living crisis.

Nathan Finch, who runs Pickwick Pawnbrokers in Maidstone, Kent, says he has also noticed more middle-class customers seeking cash to cover increasing utility costs.

A common sight on the high street during the Victorian era, the pawnbroker industry shrank in the 20th century with the arrival of new forms of credit.

Mr Finch said: "Our business has followed very, very directly the cost of living crisis. We've seen an uplift as costs and everyday living expenses increase."

Report by Colin Campbell

