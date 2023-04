A 66-year-old woman is living in a converted van after a large rent increase on her flat.

Lyn Pearman, from Ramsgate, Kent, said her rent rose from £433 to £700 per month.

She chose to sell her possessions and paid £6,000 for a converted airport transfer vehicle which she has been living in for a month.

Ms Pearman said: "You've got to make the best of things and now van life is my life."

Video Journalist: Stuart Maisner