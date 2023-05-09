A group of midwives have taken up sea swimming as a way to improve their mental health and wellbeing.

Rebecca Buckingham – a midwife at the East Kent Hospitals University NHS Trust – is one of the women who set up the group a year ago.

Since then, they have been meeting weekly in Folkestone to help cope with the stress of their jobs.

Rebecca said: "Midwifery is thrilling but sea swimming is also thrilling in a very different way."

