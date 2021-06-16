How I overcome disability to create works of art

A professional photographer says her disability does not prevent her from taking her passion for wildlife photography to the highest level.

Jen Read, from Folkestone, Kent, was born with phocomelia, which left her with an abnormally formed arm.

In order to pursue her passion for wildlife photography, she has adapted her camera with ties and duct tape to change the focus and focal length on her shots.

She said: "Although I am disabled I am never unable."

Video journalist: Stuart Maisner