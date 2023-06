A dog was killed and a man suffered serious injuries during an attack by another dog.

Nick Phillipowsky is still receiving treatment to his hand after the incident in Garlinge, near Margate, Kent, on 6 June.

The 66-year-old was trying to save his friend's dog when it was attacked. Another bystander and another dog were also injured, Kent Police said.

The attacking dog has since been seized, police added.