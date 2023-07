More than 40 people across Kent have been arrested as part of a nationwide campaign to crack down on cannabis farms.

Multiple locations - including in Headcorn, Ramsgate, Ashford and Bridge - were raided in June.

Kent Police said it seized more than £3.5m worth of cannabis and more than 7,000 plants during 30 warrants.

About 1,000 raids have been executed by police nationally since 1 March.