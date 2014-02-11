Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Soldier's Bluetooth prosthetic knee
A former soldier from Burnley has been trying out a new technologically-advanced prosthetic knee.
Gregg Stevenson, 29, lost both legs when he was hit by an improvised explosive device in Afghanistan five years ago.
Mr Stevenson said the knee gives him more physical capabilities than other prosthetic legs including walking backwards, cycling and climbing stairs.
"I can run after my son now and go to swimming lessons," he said.
11 Feb 2014
