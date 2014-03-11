A family from Lancashire is urging people to fit carbon monoxide detectors after four of them fell unconscious as a result of the toxic fumes.

The potentially lethal odourless gas is believed to have leaked from a faulty boiler in the Patel family's home in Blackburn.

Ahmed, 18, found his mother Yasmin, father Yusuf and brothers Muhammed, 15, and Anas, 14, collapsed.

Ahmed and his sister Fatimah, who had been in another part of the house, opened the windows and called the emergency services.