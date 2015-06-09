Video

It is the kind of epic love story you might find in a romantic novel; Thomas Howard, 93, and his wife Irene, 91, first met when they were children living on the same Lancashire street in 1931.

After Thomas returned from World War Two, he was told that Irene was going blind.

But the condition - caused by a virus - was temporary, unlike their love match. They are now celebrating their platinum wedding anniversary.

Peter Marshall from BBC North West Tonight met the lovebirds from Longton.