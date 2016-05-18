The building was a former Conservative Club
Video

Accrington Conservative club fire 'started deliberately'

A "serious" fire at a disused Conservative club in Accrington, Lancashire was believed to have been started deliberately, says the fire service.

More than 50 firefighters tackled the blaze at the five-storey building on Cannon Street which broke out shortly before 03:45 BST.

The building is in danger of collapsing.

