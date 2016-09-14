Lancashire man performs DIY operation on himself
A man who removed surgical stitching from his own stomach said he opted for a DIY operation because he could not get an urgent appointment.

Graham Smith said a suture was apparently left in after an operation 15 years ago. He removed the 8ins (20cm) of nylon himself.

