Families at war over noisy cockerel
Video

Neighbours in dispute over Oliver the cockerel's call

While Oliver the cockerel is not one for a lie-in, some of his neighbours most definitely "cockadoodle-do" appreciate the chance.

They are so fed up with daily alarm calls as early as 04:00 that they have now complained to their local council.

Ian Haslam reports from Claughton-on-Brock near Preston, Lancashire.

  • 03 Nov 2016