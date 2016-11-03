Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Neighbours in dispute over Oliver the cockerel's call
While Oliver the cockerel is not one for a lie-in, some of his neighbours most definitely "cockadoodle-do" appreciate the chance.
They are so fed up with daily alarm calls as early as 04:00 that they have now complained to their local council.
Ian Haslam reports from Claughton-on-Brock near Preston, Lancashire.
-
03 Nov 2016
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-lancashire-37863897/neighbours-in-dispute-over-oliver-the-cockerel-s-callRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window