A boy with autism left bereft when he left his favourite toy at Manchester Airport now has a replica teddy after his mother launched a lost toy appeal.

Anne Kidd, from Eccleston, Lancashire said her son Thomas' 'horsey' was his "best bud, sleeping partner... and extension of his hand for his 13 years".

Thomas's aunt made him a replica of his cuddly toy for his return from holiday but he rejected it.

His mother launched an appeal #findhorsey and Tam Miall from Oxford sent her daughter's exact replica of 'horsey' to Thomas.

Ms Kidd said she was "so grateful" to Ms Miall for giving Thomas her daughter's toy and "absolutely thrilled" to see Thomas with his new best friend.