Video

Flash floods have hit several homes and businesses in parts of Lancashire.

Torrential downpours affected properties in Blackpool, Lancaster and Carnforth on Wednesday night, leaving some homes swamped in up to six inches of water.

Firefighters attended nine properties to pump out water or isolate electrics. There were no reports of any injuries.

Among those affected were some businesses in Lancaster that were hit by Storm Desmond in 2015.