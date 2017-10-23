Photographing the UK's postboxes

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Meet the man aiming to take a photo of every UK postbox
David Chandler has so far taken photos of 10% of the UK's postboxes but he wants to visit them all.
But David, from Lancashire, has a long way to go - as there are 115,000 of them.
-
23 Oct 2017
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-lancashire-41729800/meet-the-man-aiming-to-take-a-photo-of-every-uk-postboxRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window