Scarecrows gather in world record bid
Almost 300 people have donned their best scarecrow outfits as part of a world record bid.

Villagers came out in force for the annual Wray Festival in Lancashire.

They are trying their luck at getting into the Guinness World Records with the largest gathering of people dressed as scarecrows.

  • 06 May 2018