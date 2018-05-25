'I'm regretting that sandwich now'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
BBC reporter on Blackpool's ICON ride with rollercoaster fan
"A lot of people are laughing. I'm not laughing. Oh my goodness!"
There are two types of people in the world: those that love rollercoasters and those who are terrified of them.
BBC reporter Ian Haslam appears to be the latter.
He takes on Blackpool Pleasure Beach's new £16m ride ICON alongside Pleasure Beach fan club member Michael Butt.
-
25 May 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-lancashire-44233296/bbc-reporter-on-blackpool-s-icon-ride-with-rollercoaster-fanRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window