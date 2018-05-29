Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Thwaites Brewery cleans up after traveller 'invasion'
A brewery says it has poured away 1,700 pints of beer in case of contamination after a group of about 100 travellers "trashed" it.
Thwaites said the group invaded its site in Blackburn, Lancashire, on Saturday, damaging vehicles and using offices as toilets.
The brewery said they had caused damage worth about £100,000.
The group departed on Monday after an "aggressive stand-off". Lancashire Police said it is investigating.
29 May 2018
