Video

A group of travellers responsible for "trashing" a brewery and causing about £100,000 of damage will "not get off scot-free", a chief constable has promised.

It follows criticisms of the police by Thwaites Brewery in Blackburn, Lancashire, and the town's MP Kate Hollern, for the lack of arrests.

Lancashire Constabulary's Andy Rhodes apologised for not acting sooner when the group moved in on Saturday, before leaving on Monday.