Lancashire girl, 10, secures model job after surgery
A 10-year-old girl with cerebral palsy from Lancashire has won a modelling contract with River Island after competing with 5,000 other entrants for a place.
Emily won the contract despite undergoing physiotherapy after a major operation to help her walk - and taking her school SATS tests.
She says she's now aiming to "achieve more".
04 Jun 2018
