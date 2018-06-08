WW1 shell at recycling centre blown up

Media player
Preston recycling centre WW1 shell destroyed
A controlled explosion has been carried out on a World War One bomb found at a recycling centre.
It is believed the shell was delivered to the site at Recycling Lives, Preston, with other waste.
08 Jun 2018
