When computers were in their infancy
Memories of The Manchester Baby 70 years on

Seventy years ago the computer era began with a machine that filled an entire room at Manchester University.

The Manchester Baby, known officially as the Small-Scale Experimental Machine, was the world's first stored-program computer.

The original was dismantled but a replica now takes pride of place at the city's Museum of Science and Industry.

  • 21 Jun 2018