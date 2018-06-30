Footage shows scale of Winter Hill fire

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Winter Hill fire: Footage shows scale of blaze
Aerial footage has shown the scale of a Lancashire moorland fire that started on Thursday.
The blaze, near TV transmitters on Winter Hill, has spread over 1.6 sq miles (5km sq).
A 22-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life.
Along with a separate fire at Saddleworth Moor in Greater Manchester, it has blanketed the region in smoke and ash.
-
30 Jun 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-lancashire-44668915/winter-hill-fire-footage-shows-scale-of-blazeRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window