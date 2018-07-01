Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Winter Hill fire rages near transmitter
A large wildfire on Lancashire moorland may burn for another week, police fear.
Up to 100 firefighters from across England are tackling the blaze, which started on Thursday, near major communication masts on Winter Hill near Bolton.
-
01 Jul 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window