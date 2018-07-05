Ecosystems wiped out by moorland fires

Media player
Winter Hill moorland fires: Habitat 'will take years to recover'
Helicopter footage shows the extent of the devastating moorland fires on Winter Hill near Bolton.
Russell Hedley from the Woodland Trust said whole ecosystems had been wiped out by the blaze, which started a week ago.
05 Jul 2018
