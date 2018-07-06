School
Preston school with 4D room and 'Come Dine With Me' lessons wins award

A Lancashire school has won a top award for its imaginative range of teaching methods.

Eldon Primary School in Preston was named Primary School of the Year by Tes magazine, which was formerly known as the Times Educational Supplement.

The school has made use of an innovative 4D room and has run a Come Dine With Me-style cooking contest for pupils.

