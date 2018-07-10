'Why I run for Malawi's orphans
Video

It was a conversation in the pub that led to Brendan Rendall running his first 10km race.

Now, just over a decade later, Brendan is running a marathon a day for 27 days from coast to coast across southern Africa.

Brendan, from Salford Quays, is raising funds for the Preston-based charity Friends of Mulanje Orphans (FOMO).

