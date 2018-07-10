Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Brendan Rendall: 'Why I run for Malawi's orphans'
It was a conversation in the pub that led to Brendan Rendall running his first 10km race.
Now, just over a decade later, Brendan is running a marathon a day for 27 days from coast to coast across southern Africa.
Brendan, from Salford Quays, is raising funds for the Preston-based charity Friends of Mulanje Orphans (FOMO).
-
10 Jul 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-lancashire-44786055/brendan-rendall-why-i-run-for-malawi-s-orphansRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window