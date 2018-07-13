Autistic Wigan teenager wins national circus competition
A 19-year-old from Wigan has won a national competition to find the next star of the circus.

Jordan Dickinson, who has autism, only started juggling with the Blackpool Tower Circus two years ago.

  • 13 Jul 2018
