Life term for Prince George attack plotter
Footage released by police shows the moment a man is arrested for terrorism offences after calling for an attack on Prince George.

Husnain Rashid apparently collapsed as police handcuffed him at his Lancashire home.

Rashid, 32, of Leonard Street in Nelson, was later jailed for life with a minimum term of 25 years after admitting four terrorism charges.

  • 13 Jul 2018