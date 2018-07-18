Millions affected by hosepipe ban
What does the north-west England hosepipe ban mean for you?

A hosepipe ban is coming into force in the north-west of England on 5 August, affecting about seven million people.

United Utilities (UU) said the temporary ban would "safeguard essential supplies".

But what are the dos and don'ts of a hosepipe ban?

