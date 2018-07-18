Walk to the top of Big One rollercoaster
Experience Blackpool's 200ft Big One rollercoaster by foot

Blackpool Pleasure Beach is offering a unique experience - taking thrill seekers up all 420 steps to the top of the 200ft (61m) Big One rollercoaster by foot.

