Hedgehogs seek sanctuary in heatwave
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

UK heatwave: Spike in numbers at hedgehog sanctuary

An animal sanctuary in Lancashire has reported an increase in the number of hedgehogs.

More than 70 hedgehogs are currently in residence at Woodlands Animal Sanctuary in Holmeswood near Ormskirk.

The shelter said the increase was down to the weather.

  • 26 Jul 2018