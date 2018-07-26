Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
UK heatwave: Spike in numbers at hedgehog sanctuary
An animal sanctuary in Lancashire has reported an increase in the number of hedgehogs.
More than 70 hedgehogs are currently in residence at Woodlands Animal Sanctuary in Holmeswood near Ormskirk.
The shelter said the increase was down to the weather.
-
26 Jul 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-lancashire-44963620/uk-heatwave-spike-in-numbers-at-hedgehog-sanctuaryRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window