Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Tudor bones found in Preston given church burial
People in Preston have been paying their respects to someone who was around at the time of Henry VIII.
Human remains were found by workmen digging up a street outside St John Minster in 2016.
After forensic testing, the bones have now been given a proper burial at the city centre church.
-
02 Aug 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-lancashire-45044275/tudor-bones-found-in-preston-given-church-burialRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window