Preston Tudor bones given church burial
Tudor bones found in Preston given church burial

People in Preston have been paying their respects to someone who was around at the time of Henry VIII.

Human remains were found by workmen digging up a street outside St John Minster in 2016.

After forensic testing, the bones have now been given a proper burial at the city centre church.

  • 02 Aug 2018
