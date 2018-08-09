Media player
Lawnmower man Andy Maxfield breaks UK speed record
Andy Maxfield is officially the fastest person to travel from John O'Groats to Land's End on a lawnmower.
The Lancashire man completed the trip in five days, eight hours and a 36 minutes.
He's raised more than £9,000 for charity.
09 Aug 2018
