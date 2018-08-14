Ball hit for six narrowly misses reporter

Video

BBC reporter Stuart Flinders had a "narrow escape" when a cricket ball missed his head by inches while he was recording at a game.

The North West Tonight presenter was reporting on the match between Lancashire Thunder and Yorkshire Diamonds at Blackpool when a ball hit for six bounced past him.

He later tweeted that one of the Diamonds' batswomen had also sent a ball "crashing on to the roof" of the van he was editing in.

Lancashire Thunder won the game by nine runs.