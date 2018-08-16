Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Garden shed houses pub and Blackpool Tower model
A man has transformed his garden shed into an Irish pub with a model of Blackpool tower perched on the roof.
Doug Smith has entered his elaborate ale house, called O'Smithers, into the Shed of the Year competition after spending four years perfecting the premises.
-
16 Aug 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-lancashire-45215144/garden-shed-houses-pub-and-blackpool-tower-modelRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window