Ewe and lamb rescued from mud

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Altrincham ewe and lamb rescued from muddy pond
A ewe and its lamb were saved from deep mud in Greater Manchester.
The animals were spotted struggling in a field in Altrincham. They were pulled free by RSPCA inspector Anthony Joynes.
He said: "I was covered head to toe in stinking mud after - I smelt like a farm animal myself - and had to throw the uniform away."
-
21 Aug 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-lancashire-45256321/altrincham-ewe-and-lamb-rescued-from-muddy-pondRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window