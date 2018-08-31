Long-lost lovers reunited after 60 years

Media player
Video
Long-lost lovers to marry 60 years after they first met
Two sweethearts who first met more than 60 years ago are to marry.
Ron Owen, 84, and Ruth Holt, 79, first knew each other working together in the 1950s, but lost touch.
The couple were reunited in 2014 when Mr Owen happened to move in to the same sheltered housing complex as his old flame, in St Annes, Lancashire.
Ms Holt says she had "never forgotten" him.
31 Aug 2018
