Fans gather for funeral of 'greatest ever'

Burnley fans lined the streets to pay their last respects to a man commonly described as the club's "greatest ever player".

The funeral of Jimmy McIlroy - who died this month at the age of 86 - was held at Burnley's Turf Moor stadium after his cortege passed through the town.

He played 497 games for the Clarets between 1950 and 1962, winning the old First Division title in 1960.

Burnley manager Sean Dyche and former teammates attended the funeral alongside McIlroy's family on Friday.