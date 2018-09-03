Art project reflects resort's past

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Art project reflects Morecambe Bay's past
An art installation has been set up on Morecambe Bay to remind residents of the area's past.
Settlement features different shaped mirrored sculptures.
It is designed to evoke memories of those who worked and settled in the bay in the past.
-
03 Sep 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-lancashire-45400164/art-project-reflects-morecambe-bay-s-pastRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window