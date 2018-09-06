Media player
Blackpool Zoo elephant pair arrive at new home
Two Asian elephants have arrived at their new home in Blackpool after a meticulously-planned journey.
The mother and daughter were put in a crate on a transporter and driven up the motorway from Twycross Zoo to Blackpool Zoo.
Noorjahan and Esha have been reunited with two other members of their herd at Blackpool's elephant enclosure.
06 Sep 2018
