Pack your trunks elephants - you're moving!
Blackpool Zoo elephant pair arrive at new home

Two Asian elephants have arrived at their new home in Blackpool after a meticulously-planned journey.

The mother and daughter were put in a crate on a transporter and driven up the motorway from Twycross Zoo to Blackpool Zoo.

Noorjahan and Esha have been reunited with two other members of their herd at Blackpool's elephant enclosure.

  • 06 Sep 2018