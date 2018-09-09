Media player
Video
Sweethearts wed after losing touch for 60 years
Two sweethearts, who lost touch after working together in the 1950s, have tied the knot.
Ron Owen, 84, was reunited with Ruth Holt, 79, in 2014 when he happened to move in to the same housing complex as his former girlfriend, in St Annes, Lancashire.
09 Sep 2018
