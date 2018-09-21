Video

A car has been captured on camera driving through level crossing barriers in Lancashire.

Lancashire Police said officers were called at about 20:30 BST on Thursday to Blackpool Road, Poulton.

A 30-year-old man from Blackpool was later arrested on suspicion of failing to provide a breath test and is currently in custody.

British Transport Police said it is aware of the footage and officers are making enquiries.

Network Rail has inspected the barriers at Carleton level crossing and said it had found no damage.

It added it was working with British Transport Police as the force investigates.