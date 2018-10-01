Robert hopes wopping pumpkin will wow RHS
Lancaster man grows 250kg smashing pumpkin

Every year Robert Taylor and his workmates have a fun competition to see who can grow the biggest vegetable.

Mr Taylor, from Caton, near Lancaster, was stunned this year when he saw what his effort to grow a pumpkin had yielded.

"Mine just went a bit ridiculous," he said.

The 250kg (550lb) pumpkin was named as a finalist in the Royal Horticultural Harvest Festival Show, which starts on Tuesday.

