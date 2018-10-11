Media player
Ben Nevis 'broke' Lancaster wheelchair adventurer
A paraplegic adventurer who had his lower leg amputated after he injured it attempting to reach the summit of Ben Nevis has promised his wife he will not climb mountains again.
Shaun Gash, from Lancaster, suffered a crush injury during a charity trek in June.
However, the 50-year-old has pledged to continue his annual challenges and said he now has to pick between paragliding, scuba diving and canoeing.
