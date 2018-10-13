What is it like to live near a fracking site?
Residents near a Lancashire site where fracking - a process that extracts gas from shale rock - is to due to start discuss how it has affected them.

One man said that energy firm Cuadrilla had "bothered him less" then anti-fracking protesters, while another raised concerns about air quality and noise.

A legal challenge to stop fracking at the site was dismissed by a High Court judge on Friday.

