What is it like to live near a fracking site?

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Fracking in the UK: What is it like to live near a site?
Residents near a Lancashire site where fracking - a process that extracts gas from shale rock - is to due to start discuss how it has affected them.
One man said that energy firm Cuadrilla had "bothered him less" then anti-fracking protesters, while another raised concerns about air quality and noise.
A legal challenge to stop fracking at the site was dismissed by a High Court judge on Friday.
-
13 Oct 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-lancashire-45849540/fracking-in-the-uk-what-is-it-like-to-live-near-a-siteRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window