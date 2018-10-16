Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'Dancing Queen' Vivienne Westwood supports fracking protesters
Fashion designer Dame Vivienne Westwood showed her dancing skills to support anti-fracking protesters at the gates of Cuadrilla's site at Little Plumpton in Lancashire.
She said she began campaigning against fracking ten years ago.
Fracking for shale gas started at the site on Monday.
-
16 Oct 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-lancashire-45879259/dancing-queen-vivienne-westwood-supports-fracking-protestersRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window