Dancing Westwood supports fracking protesters
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

'Dancing Queen' Vivienne Westwood supports fracking protesters

Fashion designer Dame Vivienne Westwood showed her dancing skills to support anti-fracking protesters at the gates of Cuadrilla's site at Little Plumpton in Lancashire.

She said she began campaigning against fracking ten years ago.

Fracking for shale gas started at the site on Monday.

  • 16 Oct 2018