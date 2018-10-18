Video

Police have released "shocking" video footage of a burning car a woman was left in after being stabbed multiple times.

The 50-year-old woman was stabbed inside a car in Moody Lane, Chorley, Lancashire and it was then set on fire in the attack on 10 October, said police.

Police said the victim managed to escape from the vehicle and although her injuries were serious they are not thought to be life-threatening.

A manhunt is under way for the victim's husband John Cowley, 63, who has not been seen since the attack.