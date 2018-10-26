Video

A mother who was diagnosed with postpartum psychosis after the birth of her son has said the illness made her think he had "died".

Hannah Bissett said she felt like she was "really losing touch with reality" and started hearing voices and "seeing flashes".

Once the condition was identified, she was separated from her baby and treated on a general psychiatric ward, which caused her to take "a bit longer to get well", she said.

Ms Bissett shared her story ahead of the opening of a perinatal mental health unit at Chorley and South Ribble Hospital, which will serve new and expectant mothers in Lancashire and Cumbria.

The unit will allow mothers to stay with their babies while they receive treatment.

For help and support with postpartum psychosis, take a look at the NHS page on the condition.