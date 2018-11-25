Meet the magpie tweeting a festive greeting
Video

The magpie that says 'Merry Christmas'

Do you remember Mike the magpie who formed an unexpected yet beautiful friendship with a whippet named Boo earlier this year?

Well, Mike's back - and has learned a festive greeting.

  • 25 Nov 2018
